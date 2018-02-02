High tide of more than 3m expected on Saturday; flash floods may occur: PUB

SINGAPORE: A higher than usual tide level of 3.4m is expected at around 12.45pm on Saturday, said national water agency PUB in an advisory on Friday (Feb 2), adding that flash floods may occur if the high tide coincides with heavy rain.

Tide levels of 3m and above are considered higher than normal, said PUB.

"During the high tide periods, canals and drains which lead to the sea and are therefore influenced by tides, will see high water levels. Seawater may also overflow from the drains and flood the roads," said the advisory.

If it is also raining heavily when the tide is high, flash floods may occur in low-lying coastal areas in the eastern part of Singapore such as Jalan Seaview, Meyer Road, Fort Road and Tanjong Rhu, added PUB.

It would be the second straight day of higher than usual tides. At about noon on Friday, the tide level of 3.44m caused seawater to flow through the roadside drain onto the junction of Amber Road and Mountbatten Road, said PUB.

It added that water levels on the affected stretch of road subsided at about 1pm.

"We advise the public to exercise care should flash floods occur, and avoid stepping into or driving into any flooded areas," said PUB, adding that it will provide updates through its Facebook page and MyWaters app.