71-year-old motorcyclist dies after hit-and-run crash with car along New Upper Changi Road

SINGAPORE: A 71-year-old motorcyclist has died after a hit-and-run crash with a car along New Upper Changi Road on Wednesday night (Mar 31).

The police said they were alerted at 8.05pm to a hit-and-run incident involving a car and a motorcycle along New Upper Changi Road towards Changi Road.

The motorcyclist was unconscious when taken to hospital, while his 69-year-old pillion passenger was conscious when she was taken to hospital, the police said. The Singapore Civil Defence Force said both the motorcyclist and passenger were taken to Changi General Hospital.

"The motorcyclist later died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital," the police added. "Police investigations are ongoing."



Sales executive Aaron Sia, 29, was driving by when he stopped to help the victims.

Mr Sia said he arrived about two minutes to three minutes after the incident. He added that the pillion passenger said that they had been hit by a white car.

"She only managed to say the car hit them then immediately sped off," he told CNA, adding that she was "quite traumatised".



Mr Sia, who took photos of the scene, said he did not see a white car there. A taxi driver and a cyclist had stopped to help, he said.



"We just helped the aunty (female pillion rider) to the side of the road," he said.

Mr Sia said the ambulance arrived about five minutes later and drove off with both victims, adding that he hopes anyone who caught the incident on their dashcam would come forward.