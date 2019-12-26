Police investigate Christmas Day hit-and-run accident involving Asia Ocean Pacific lorry

SINGAPORE: Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident on Christmas Day after an Asia Ocean Pacific lorry was caught on camera rear-ending another vehicle, beating a red light and fleeing the scene.

The accident, which involved the lorry, a car and a taxi, happened at about 1.30am on Wednesday (Dec 25) at the junction of Tampines Avenue 2 and Tampines Avenue 7, the police told CNA on Thursday.

Dashcam footage circulating on social media shows the lorry overtake a van as it approaches a traffic junction.

The lorry is seen filtering into a right-turn lane, but fails to stop and rams into the back of a car waiting at the junction. The lorry jerks on impact with the car, which appears to be dented after the collision.

Photos of the accident also show a lorry with a damaged front.

Asia Ocean Pacific posted an apology on its Facebook account on Thursday, saying that it has "no tolerance" for "irresponsible" employees who do not abide by the law.

“Asia Ocean sincerely apologises to all relevant parties who were involved in the traffic accident,” it said.

“We are currently assisting the traffic police with their investigation and also supporting our employee’s family in their time of need.

"The safety of the public and our employees is of utmost importance. We will take extra precautions to prevent similar incidents from happening again."