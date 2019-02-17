Mikhy Brochez disclosed list of HIV-positive people in new leak, prison service makes police report

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Prison Service (SPS) said on Sunday (Feb 17) it has made a police report over an email from Mikhy Brochez containing information of 13 HIV-positive individuals.

The email contained photographs of a piece of paper which had a list of NRIC/FIN numbers of those 13 people, said SPS.

They included Brochez himself, as well as people who were scheduled for a medical check-up on Mar 28, 2018 in Changi Prison Complex.

The email was sent on Saturday to some government authorities and media organisations, SPS added.

“Brochez appears to have secured unauthorised possession of a copy of the list prepared for 28 March 2018 by Parkway Shenton, who is SPS’ appointed medical service provider,” SPS said.

It added that it is in the process of reaching out to those on the list to inform them that their information had been disclosed illegally by Brochez, the American man believed to behind the leak of data belonging to 14,200 HIV-positive people from Singapore’s HIV registry.

“We have worked with MOH (Ministry of Health) to provide additional support to those who require it,” said SPS.

“SPS has lodged a police report and investigations are ongoing.”

Brochez, 32, is at the centre of an investigation into the leak of details belonging to 5,400 Singaporeans diagnosed with HIV from 1985 to January 2013, as well as 8,800 foreigners who were diagnosed from 1985 to December 2011.



The leaked information from Singapore's HIV registry included names, identification numbers, phone numbers, addresses, HIV test results and medical information.



His boyfriend, Singaporean doctor Ler Teck Siang, had access to the HIV registry.

Since the leak was announced by the health ministry on Jan 28, Brochez has made several allegations about the investigations, and against the police and prisons.

Among Brochez's allegations were claims that there was another person involved in the HIV registry leak, that he was abused while in police custody, that he had contracted HIV while in prison and that he was denied HIV medication while serving his sentence.



Singapore authorities said those allegations, which Brochez made on a Facebook post, are "blatantly false".

"Brochez had been tried and found guilty by the Singapore Courts," said SPS and the Singapore Police Force on Feb 13.

"He has now made baseless allegations about the investigations as well as against Police and Prisons. His actions have shown him to be a pathological liar."

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said in Parliament last Tuesday that the Singapore police will “spare no effort” in bringing Brochez to justice.



Brochez has been traced to a small county in Kentucky, US, where he has been charged with trying to trespass into his mother's house.



He has been ordered to appear before the district court on Feb 18 to face the charge of third-degree criminal trespass.

