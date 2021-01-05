Man who exposed himself to schoolgirls and asked sexual questions gets jail

SINGAPORE: A 56-year-old man was given eight weeks' jail on Tuesday (Jan 5) for exposing himself to two schoolgirls for his own sexual gratification.

Ho Boon Hor, an odd job labourer, committed the offences in February last year, after the amendments to the Penal Code. Before this, such offences would have been dealt with under the sections for insulting a woman's modesty or performing an obscene act in public, the court heard.

The first victim was on her way to secondary school on the morning of Feb 19 when she came across Ho at a block in Woodlands.

Suddenly, Ho faced her and lifted up his shirt, revealing his unzipped shorts with his privates exposed. He asked her twice if his penis looked big.

The victim felt distressed and immediately walked away, later telling her school teachers what had happened.

A week later, another victim was walking to school in Yishun when she saw Ho walking towards her. Ho stopped her and took out his privates from his pants, before asking her if his appendage was big.

The victim saw his private parts and immediately tried to walk away from him. As she tried to leave, Ho asked her if she wanted to touch it.

The victim felt distressed and immediately ran towards her school. Later, she told her parents what happened and they took her to lodge a police report.

Ho admitted intentionally exposing himself to the victims for the purpose of gaining sexual gratification.

The judge noted that Ho distressed both his victims and did not limit his actions just by exposing himself, but went further by making sexually charged comments.

The comments are aggravating, added the judge. He said he gave little weight to his mitigation that he was merely relieving himself.

He said the description in court documents of what he did to the first victim was certainly not the actions of someone who had been caught urinating.

While he had cited his alcohol use disorder and depression, there was no evidence that it was causally linked to his offences, nor that they deprived him of his control.

For flashing his private parts, Ho could have been jailed for up to a year and fined. For doing so to a minor, he could have been jailed for up to two years and fined or caned.