SFA suspends supplier of Ho Kee Pau, recalls food delivered to NEX outlet over pest infestations

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has suspended the operations of HKP Food Technology, a supplier of Ho Kee Pau, after it found pest infestations at areas where food was prepared and assembled.

"Widespread" pest infestations, such as cockroaches and rodent droppings, were found during an inspection on Wednesday, said SFA.



The premises were also found to be "poorly maintained", said the agency.



"In the interest of public health, SFA has directed the licensee to rectify the lapses and take the necessary measures to improve the cleanliness of its premises," it said.



HKP Food Technology is located at Shimei East Kitchen industrial complex at Block 3015 Bedok North Street 5.



SFA added that various food products, such as dim sum, pau and pastries, were delivered to Ho Kee Pau's outlet at NEX on Wednesday.

"As a precautionary measure, SFA has also directed the company to recall the food products sent to this outlet," it said.

People who bought such products from the outlet at NEX on Wednesday were advised not to consume them.

Those who have eaten them and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice, said SFA.

The agency reminded food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, adding that it will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone who violates the Environmental Public Health Act.

It also encouraged members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices not to patronise such outlets, and to report them to SFA with details for follow-up investigations.

