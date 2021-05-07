COVID-19: Massage parlour at Holland Drive issued notice of composition for not informing authorities about infected worker

SINGAPORE: A massage parlour along Holland Drive has been issued a notice of composition by the police after it failed to immediately inform the authorities that one of its employees had tested positive for COVID-19.

The case was reported on May 1, said the police in a news release on Friday (May 7). The notice, given to the establishment for flouting the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020, was issued on Thursday.

Under the act, all massage establishment operators must immediately inform the Police Licensing and Regulatory Department should any of their employees contract COVID-19. They are also required to suspend operations.

In addition, all workers and customers who have been in close contact with the confirmed case will be placed under quarantine by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Those that do not comply with the requirements in a first-time offence may be fined up to S$10,000, jailed a maximum of six months or both.



For subsequent offences, higher penalties may apply. Offenders may be liable for a fine of up to S$20,000, a jail term of up to 12 months or both.



EMPLOYEE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 ON APR 29: SPA 9



MOH listed Spa 9 as one of the places visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period on Apr 26 and Apr 27.

In a daily COVID-19 update on May 1, the ministry reported nine new cases of COVID-19 infection, one of whom was a 22-year-old Malaysian woman who worked as a therapist at Spa 9.

She developed a runny nose on Apr 28 and sought medical treatment at a clinic, where she was tested for COVID-19. Her test result came back positive the next day, said MOH.

In a Facebook post on May 4, Spa 9 confirmed that one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19 on Apr 29.

Close contacts were immediately sent home and were issued a quarantine order, said the spa.

"We had sufficient manpower who were not in close contact with the above staff to continue with business after adequate disinfection was done for our outlet."

However, following MOH's direction on the morning of May 4 for more employees to be placed under quarantine, the spa was now short of staff and would be closed until May 12, the spa said.

