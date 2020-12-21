First Peranakan-themed indoor playground in Singapore opens at HomeTeamNS Khatib

SINGAPORE: Singapore's first Peranakan-themed indoor playground opened its grounds to visitors on Monday (Dec 21) at HomeTeamNS Khatib.

Spread across nearly 7,000 sq ft, T-Play Khatib is HomeTeamNS's second indoor children's playground. HomeTeamNS' first indoor playground, which is transport-themed, is located at Bukit Batok clubhouse.

With vibrant colours and Peranakan-themed designs throughout the playground, T-Play Khatib features various areas such as a "Dragon Playground" slide tower, a sport pitch, a foam ball shooting arena, interactive trampoline, a ball pit and a ninja course.

The various playground areas and activities are designed to boost and stimulate development of children under the age of 12, said HomeTeamNS in a press release. They are also multisensory and culturally educational, said the organisation.

T-Play Khatib at HomeTeamNS Khatib is Singapore's first Peranakan-themed indoor playground. (Photo: HomeTeamNS)

The playground is aimed at creating a "fun and unique experience for families that celebrate Singapore's unique cultural identity", said HomeTeamNS, adding that it was created in partnership with Peranakan home museum The Intan.

The age limit for entry to the playground is 12 years old. One adult can accompany the child in the playground.

This interactive trampoline is one of the various playground courses in T-Play Khatib, HomeTeamNS's second indoor children's playground. (Photo: HomeTeamNS)

The different playground courses are designed to build and enhance children's gross motor skills through coordination and balance, as well as promote a healthy lifestyle through fitness and fun activities, said HomeTeamNS.

It added that Peranakan-themed children programmes and activities will be run at T-Play Khatib on a regular basis.

"These activities are thoughtfully designed to allow children to experience the culture first-hand in a fun and engaging manner and intrinsically nurture their creativity and fine motor skills," said the organisation.

Although there is an age limit for children, one adult can accompany one child in the playground. (Photo: HomeTeamNS)

Staff members are stationed at T-Play Khatib to encourage children to mingle and make new friends, said HomeTeamNS.

Patrons will have to adhere to safe management measures such as temperature checks, mandatory SafeEntry check-ins and a limited capacity of 50 people per play session.

When safe management measures allow, children can also celebrate their birthdays at T-Play Khatib, said HomeTeamNS.

Schools and organsations can also work with T-Play to organise school field trips or day camp programmes.