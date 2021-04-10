HomeTeamNS launches first ‘smart’ clubhouse in Khatib

SINGAPORE: HomeTeamNS launched its newest five-storey clubhouse in Khatib on Saturday (Apr 10).

Billed as Singapore’s first “smart” clubhouse, it is equipped with digital capabilities and includes eco-friendly features such as solar panels, rainwater harvesting, an auto-irrigation system and an eco-filtrated swimming pool.

The clubhouse, which was progressively opened to national servicemen (NSmen) and the public from Aug 1, 2020, hosts Singapore’s only Peranakan-themed indoor playground and an indoor player versus player airsoft area. It also contains Singapore’s largest multi-installation indoor hub, HomeTeamNS said in a media release.

TactSim is an indoor player versus player airsoft area located in the HomeTeamNS Khatib clubhouse. (Photo: HomeTeamNS)

Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam, who is also the chairman of HomeTeamNS’ board of governors, said: “HomeTeamNS Khatib is the first of the modern, new look Home Team clubhouses. We wanted the best in design, facilities, and technology.”

Minister of State for Home Affairs and president of HomeTeamNS Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim added: “The opening of Khatib Clubhouse has been very well received by our members, scoring well above the industry norm in customer satisfaction.

“We have seen a marked increase in membership sign ups and renewals among members residing in the North from October 2020 to March 2021 compared to the same period a year before.”

On Saturday, Mr Shanmugam and Associate Professor Faishal also presented 20 NSmen with their meritorious and long service awards.

T-Play Khatib is a Peranakan-themed indoor playground located in the HomeTeamNS Khatib clubhouse. (Photo: HomeTeamNS)

​​​​​​​

A DIGITAL CLUBHOUSE

A HomeTeamNS app was developed “to bring the traditional clubhouse experience online” amid the COVID-19 pandemic, HomeTeamNS said.

“Improving the clubhouse’s digital presence through the website and the mobile application also added a new dimension to HomeTeamNS’ identity and helped it better connect with a younger generation of NSmen,” it added.

The app allows members to monitor real-time occupancy rates, book facilities remotely and provides digital, contactless access to enter the facilities.

The HomeTeamNS Khatib clubhouse houses a multi installation indoor adventure centre. (Photo: HomeTeamNS)

Chief executive of HomeTeamNS Agnes Eu said: “We focused our efforts on enhancing the HomeTeamNS experience for our NSmen, bridging their online and offline journey seamlessly through this app.

“They are able to check the capacity of our various facilities in real time create instant bookings and upon arrival, scan their QR codes for entry. Through backend integration, we are able to analyse the data gathered to better understand their preferences and thereafter improve the way we engage them.”

The exterior facade of the HomeTeamNS Khatib clubhouse. (Photo: HomeTeamNS)

The clubhouse was in the news last year after three COVID-19 cases visited Jewel Music Box KTV lounge, a tenant of the clubhouse, on Aug 1, 2020 and Aug 2, 2020.

Individuals who visited the KTV lounge on the same day as the COVID-19 cases were tested for the coronavirus as a “precautionary measure”, said the Ministry of Health. All 322 people tested negative.

HomeTeamNS said last year the doors to the KTV lounge were not closed because of “ongoing minor works” that “inadvertently allowed passers-by to enter to view the interior layout”.

"Neither HomeTeamNS nor Jewel Music Box KTV made any arrangements nor extended any invitations to visitors at the clubhouse to view the KTV’s premises on Aug 1 and Aug 2," added HomeTeamNS.