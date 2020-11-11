Singapore, Hong Kong air travel bubble to start on Nov 22 with 200 travellers each way per day

SINGAPORE: The air travel bubble between Singapore and Hong Kong will start on Nov 22, with one flight a day into each city with 200 passengers each way.



This will increase to two flights a day into each city from Dec 7, Singapore's Ministry of Transport (MOT) said on Wednesday (Nov 11).

Those travelling under the bubble will have to take the dedicated flights, but will have no restrictions on their travel purpose and do not have to follow a controlled itinerary. They will also not be subject to quarantine or stay-home notice.

However, travellers must test negative on COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests within 72 hours before their scheduled departure time.

Those departing from Singapore will be required to apply for approval to take their PCR test at least seven days before departure, and will need a confirmed flight ticket to Hong Kong to do so, MOT said.



They will also take a COVID-19 test upon arrival at Hong Kong International Airport.



Anyone who has remained in Singapore or Hong Kong in the last 14 consecutive days prior to travelling is eligible. However, holders of work permits or S Passes in the construction, marine shipyard or process sectors are excluded, the ministry said.



Travellers departing from Hong Kong to Singapore can take their PCR test at one of the recognised clinics or testing centres in the city.

The air travel bubble will be suspended for two weeks if the seven-day moving average of the daily number of unlinked COVID-19 cases is more than five in either Singapore or Hong Kong.



The arrangement will resume if the seven-day moving average on the last day of the suspension period is five or fewer, MOT said.

Hong Kong travellers going to Singapore will need to apply for an air travel pass, and must download and register for the TraceTogether application on their mobile phones.



They must keep the application activated during their stay in Singapore and keep the app on their phone for 14 consecutive days after leaving.

While in Singapore and Hong Kong, travellers must also comply with prevailing health and safe distancing measures, including mask-wearing and restrictions on group gatherings.



Should travellers become COVID-19 positive while in Singapore or Hong Kong, they will need to bear the full cost of any medical treatment, subject to prevailing medical and healthcare policies, MOT said.

Singapore and Hong Kong reached an in-principle agreement last month to establish a bilateral air travel bubble. This is different from reciprocal green lanes or fast lanes that are meant for official and essential business travel.



"The Singapore-Hong Kong Air Travel Bubble enables us to achieve two objectives at the same time – open up our borders in a controlled manner, while maintaining safety in our societies," Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said.

"While we may be starting small, this is an important step forward. I have no doubt both Singapore and Hong Kong will cooperate fully to make this scheme work."

Mr Ong added that the scheme would serve as a useful reference for other countries and regions that have controlled the epidemic, and are contemplating opening their borders.

