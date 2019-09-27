Singaporeans advised to defer non-essential travel to Hong Kong ahead of planned protests: MFA

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are advised to defer non-essential travel to Hong Kong ahead of planned protests in the next few days, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Friday (Sep 27).

Hong Kong is bracing for a weekend of possible unrest, ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China on Oct 1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thousands of people are expected to rally in the city centre on Saturday evening after authorities granted a permit for a gathering at Tamar Park, next to the headquarters of Hong Kong's Legislative Council.



Rallies are also expected on Sunday to mark Global Anti-Totalitarianism Day.



On its website, MFA listed some of the areas where protests are expected to take place:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Edinburgh Place in Central (Sep 27 evening)

Tamar Park in Admiralty (Sep 28 evening)

Festival Walk shopping mall in Kowloon Tong (Sep 29 afternoon)

Causeway Bay to Tamar (Sep 29 afternoon, with protesters likely to spill into other areas)

Salisbury Road to Prince Edward MTR station in Mongkok (Sep 30 evening)

Victoria Park in Causeway Bay to Chater Garden in Central (Oct 1 afternoon, with protesters likely to spill into other areas, including the British Consulate-General in Admiralty)

Protests on Oct 1 could also affect public transportation as well as road access to and from the airport, added MFA.



"Large-scale protests have been taking place across Hong Kong since June 2019 which have become increasingly unpredictable," said the ministry in its latest travel advisory.

"These protests can take place with little or no notice and could turn violent."



Singaporeans who are already in Hong Kong should take all necessary precautions to ensure their personal safety, said MFA.

"You are advised to stay vigilant, monitor developments through the local news and heed the instructions of the local authorities," the ministry said, adding that Singaporeans can follow Hong Kong police on their social media accounts for updates.

Singaporeans are also encouraged to eRegister on MFA's website.

Those who require consular assistance can contact the Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong, or the MFA Duty Office at:

Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong

Telephone: +852-2527-2212 or +852-9466-1251 (after office hours)

Fax: +852-2861-3595

Email: singcg_hkg@mfa.sg

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours)



Telephone: +65 6379 8800 / 8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg

