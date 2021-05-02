13 hospitals deny entry to individuals who have been to Tan Tock Seng Hospital's inpatient wards

SINGAPORE: Seven restructured public hospitals, five community hospitals and a private hospital have said they will deny entry to people who have been admitted to or visited Tan Tock Seng Hospital's (TTSH) inpatient wards from Apr 18 onwards.

The restriction comes amid concerns about the growing COVID-19 cluster linked to the TTSH hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alexandra Hospital, Changi General Hospital (CGH), JurongHealth Campus, National University Hospital (NUH), KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH), Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) and Singapore General Hospital (SGH) announced the new restriction on their website or Facebook page over the weekend.

The move took effect on Sunday (May 2) at Alexandra Hospital, NUH and JurongHealth Campus, which houses Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and Jurong Community Hospital.

At CGH, KKH and SGH, the restriction has been in force since Saturday.

Another four community hospitals have also implemented the restriction - Ang Mo Kio-Thye Hua Kwan Hospital, Ren Ci Hospital, St Andrew's Community Hospital, Yishun Community Hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thomson Medical, a private hospital, said it does not permit entry for those who have been to TTSH inpatient wards or have family members who have done so.

VISITORS TO DECLARE

Other hospitals and polyclinics have asked that visitors declare if they have visited any inpatient wards at TTSH from Apr 18.

The National Healthcare Group, which operates TTSH, has asked that visitors to its polyclinics declare to staff members if they have been to the affected hospital during this period.

Advertisement

The group operates polyclinics in Ang Mo Kio, Geylang, Hougang, Toa Payoh, Woodlands and Yishun.

SingHealth has also updated the visitor's declaration form on its website for patients or visitors to declare if they have been to TTSH's inpatient wards from Apr 18 onwards.

Bedok, Bukit Merah, Marine Parade, Outram, Pasir Ris, Punggol, Sengkang and Tampines polyclinics are run by SingHealth.

Some private hospitals have also asked visitors to make a similar declaration. These include those run by Parkway Hospitals - Gleneagles Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital and Parkway East Hospital.

The hospitals are also limiting the number of visitors to five a day, with a maximum of two at the patient's bedside at any one time.

SINGAPORE'S FIRST HOSPITAL CLUSTER

The Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) cluster is Singapore's first hospital cluster and currently the country's largest with 27 cases as of Sunday.

The first case detected from the cluster is a 46-year-old nurse from the Philippines who tested positive on Apr 27.

On Saturday, MOH reported that one of the patients in the cluster - an 88-year-old woman - has died.

A total of four wards have been locked down at the hospital, which means there will be no movement in and out of those wards except for essential testing.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram