Hostel executive arrested after almost S$100,000 stolen from daily takings

SINGAPORE: A 32-year-old hostel executive has been arrested on suspicion of stealing nearly S$100,000 from the company she worked for.

The police said in a news release on Tuesday (Oct 15) that they received a report on Sep 10 that the woman had purportedly misappropriated money belonging to the company.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She was arrested the same day.

Preliminary investigations revealed the woman was entrusted to collect and deposit the company’s daily takings.

However, instead of depositing the money into the bank, she misappropriated more than S$96,000 between February and August this year, police said.

The woman will be charged in court on Wednesday with criminal breach of trust as a servant. If convicted, she may be jailed up to 15 years and fined.

Advertisement