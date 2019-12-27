Sriracha hot sauce recalled over fears of 'exploding' bottles: SFA

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency said on Friday (Dec 27) it has issued a recall for Huy Fong Sriracha Hot Chilli Sauce over fears some bottles could "explode" when opened.

The agency's action comes on the back of a similar recall by Food Standards Australia New Zealand, which warned of the issue on Thursday.

Due to lactic acid build-up, certain bottles of the hot sauce could bloat and continue to ferment, according to the body.

A build-up of pressure in the bottles could then cause them to explode when opened.

"Do not open bottles that feel bloated and return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund," said Food Standards Australia New Zealand.

SFA has directed importer TC import & Export to recall the product, and the recall is ongoing.

The recall applies to the 17oz (502ml) and 28oz bottles from the United States, with best before dates of March 2021.

Those who have bought the hot sauce can contact the place they bought it from for refunds or exchanges, said SFA.