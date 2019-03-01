Hotter days expected in first half of March after third warmest February in 90 years

SINGAPORE: Expect warmer weather in the first fortnight of March, with the daily maximum temperature forecast to reach as high as 35 degree Celsius on a few days, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Friday (Mar 1).

This is due to "dry conditions and strong solar heating of land areas during the day", said the Met Service in its fortnightly weather outlook.

It also noted that the prevailing dry and stable air mass over Singapore and the surrounding region since mid-February is likely to persist.

Towards the second week of March, four or five days of short-duration thundery showers can be expected in the afternoon, said the Met Service.

Overall, rainfall for the first two weeks of March is likely to be below normal, it added.

Dry weather has turned grass brown by a road in Singapore. (Photo: Chew Hui Min)

THIRD WARMEST FEBRUARY IN 90 YEARS

Singapore and the region are in the dry phase of the northeast monsoon season.

The Met Service said last month was the third warmest February in 90 years, based on the mean monthly temperature.

At the climate station in Changi, the mean monthly temperature last month was 28.2 degree Celsius, 1.1 degree Celsius warmer than the long-term average for February.

"This makes February 2019 the third warmest February since temperature records began in 1929, after February 1998 and 2010 (28.9 degree Celsius) and February 2005 (28.5 degree Celsius).



As for the daily maximum temperature for February, it ranged between 33 degree Celsius and 35.5 degree Celsius.



The highest daily maximum temperature of 35.5 degree Celsius was recorded at Choa Chu Kang on Feb 9.

