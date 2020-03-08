Six, including three children, sent to hospital after accident near Hougang 1 mall
SINGAPORE: Six people were taken to the hospital after an accident involving two vehicles near Hougang 1 shopping mall on Sunday (Mar 8).
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the incident at the junction of Hougang Street 91 and Hougang Avenue 9 about 12.30pm.
Photos posted on social media and sent to CNA showed both cars mounted on the sidewalk. Both cars had damaged hoods.
Three children, aged eight to 10, were taken conscious to the National University Hospital along with two others, said the Singapore Police Force. The driver of one of the vehicles, a 26-year-old man, was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.
Police investigations are ongoing.