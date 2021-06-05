One COVID-19 case found after completion of mandatory testing at two Hougang blocks

Residents of blocks 501 and 507 Hougang Avenue 8 had to be tested for COVID-19 after traces of the virus were found in wastewater samples there.

SINGAPORE: One COVID-19 case has been detected after the completion of mass testing at blocks 501 and 507 Hougang Avenue 8, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (Jun 3).

A total of 828 residents and visitors underwent polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing.

"Details on the positive case will be reported in an upcoming press release by MOH," said the ministry.



Residents and visitors of the two Housing Board blocks had to be swabbed earlier this week after traces of the virus were found in wastewater samples taken from the blocks.



MOH also gave an update on the mandatory testing operations for residents of Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8 and staff members of shops in seven neighbouring blocks.

Block 506 was on Thursday identified as a new COVID-19 cluster with 13 cases, prompting authorities to conduct a second round of testing there.

As of noon on Saturday, 1,208 residents of Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8 and employees of shops in seven other blocks have been tested.

Of these, 776 people were found to be negative for COVID-19 and 432 test results are pending.

The seven neighbouring blocks are 511 Hougang Avenue 10; 681, 683 and 684 Hougang Avenue 8; 682 Hougang Avenue 4; as well as 685 and 698 Hougang Street 61.



Testing operations will be extended for one more day to Jun 6, "due to the high response received for the mandatory testing", said MOH.

For visitors of Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8, along with residents and visitors of the seven neighbouring blocks, testing is voluntary.

In its update, MOH said 1,808 of them have been tested.

Of these, 1,246 people were found to be negative for COVID-19 and 562 test results are pending,



Details on the mandatory and voluntary testing in the area are as follows:

Singapore reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 13 infections in the community.



