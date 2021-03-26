Hougang MRT station on Cross Island Line to start construction in Q4

SINGAPORE: Construction works for Hougang MRT station on the Cross Island Line are expected to start in the fourth quarter of this year, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday (Mar 26).

The works comprise an interchange station and tunnels, as well as addition and alteration works to the existing Hougang station on the North East Line.

A S$604 million contract has been awarded to Samsung C&T for the project's design and construction.



The firm completed the construction of Hougang and Kovan stations on the North East Line. It is currently involved in the construction of other MRT stations as well as stretches of tunnels along the North-South Corridor, said LTA.



Artist's impression of the interchange link in the Cross Island Line Hougang MRT station. (Image: LTA)

With the Cross Island Line, commuters can expect travel time from Hougang to Sin Ming via public transport to be halved to 20 minutes, LTA said.

The line is also expected to reduce travel time between Hougang and the Loyang industrial area by 35 minutes, bringing it down to 20 minutes.



The Cross Island Line is being constructed in three phases. The first phase, which includes Hougang station, is expected to begin passenger service in 2030 with 12 stations.

More than 100,000 households will benefit from the line, which will serve residential and industrial areas such as Loyang, Tampines, Pasir Ris, Defu, Hougang, Serangoon North and Ang Mo Kio, said LTA.



The line will serve existing and future developments in the eastern, north-eastern and western corridors, linking major hubs such as Jurong Lake District, Punggol Digital District and the Changi region, added LTA.



After the first phase is completed, common recreational spaces such as Changi Beach Park and Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park will also be more accessible by public transport, it said.



When completed, the Cross Island Line will be Singapore's eighth MRT line. At more than 50km long, it will also be Singapore's longest fully underground line.

The line is expected to have daily ridership of at least 600,000 in the initial years, growing to more than 1 million in the longer term.

