Worker dies after steel plate falls on him at Hougang worksite

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is investigating after a steel plate fell on a worker at a Hougang worksite, killing him.

The worker, who was from Bangladesh, died in the accident at a condominium worksite, The Straits Times reported on Wednesday (Sep 18).

"MOM was informed of a fatal accident at Hougang Avenue 2 on Sep 17, where a steel plate fell onto a 25-year-old Bangladeshi national," the ministry said on Thursday in response to CNA's queries.

MOM said it was investigating the incident and had "stopped the use and movement of all heavy machinery within the worksite".

MOM named the developer as Florence Developer and the occupier of the site as Tiong Aik Construction.

Dsoon Engineering was the man's employer, it added.

Tiong Aik Construction's website lists The Florence Residences condominium project as its only current project in the Hougang area.

