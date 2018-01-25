Housebreaking case at The Tiong Bahru Club: Man arrested

SINGAPORE: A 31-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (Jan 24) for his suspected involvement in a case of housebreaking and theft of S$1,000 from The Tiong Bahru Club eatery along Eng Hoon Street.

The police said in a press release on Thursday that they received a report at about 11.30pm on Jan 3 that the cash had been stolen from the restaurant.



Officers identified the suspect and arrested him along Kampong Java Road on Wednesday.



The penalty for housebreaking and theft by night is between two and 14 years in jail and a fine.

In the press release, the police advised property owners to take crime prevention measures such as by using good quality grilles, refraining from keeping large sums of cash in commercial premises and installing security equipment.