Household gas prices to go up from Aug to Oct

SINGAPORE: The gas tariff for households will increase by 3.78 per cent for the next three months, City Gas announced on Thursday (Jul 26).

The tariff will be raised from 18.53 cents per kWh to 19.23 cents per kWh from Aug 1 to Oct 31, the company said in a media release.

This is due to increase in fuel costs compared with the previous quarter, explained City Gas, which supplies town gas to nearly 90 per cent of residents in new housing board estates and private properties.

This will be the third time that gas tariffs has increased this year.

Gas tariffs are reviewed based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority, the gas industry regulator.

