Household gas prices to go up from Feb to Apr

SINGAPORE: The gas tariff for households will increase by 4.19 per cent for the next three months, City Gas announced on Tuesday (Jan 30).

The tariff will be raised from 17.68 cents per kWh to 18.42 cents per kWh from Feb 1 to Apr 30, the company said in a media release.

This is due to a 15.6 per cent increase in fuel costs compared with the previous quarter, explained City Gas, which supplies town gas to nearly 90 per cent of residents in new housing board estates and private properties.

Gas tariffs are reviewed based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority, the gas industry regulator.



(Source: City Gas)

