More households switch electricity retailers, pay 20% to 30% less

SINGAPORE: The nationwide rollout of the Open Electricity Market (OEM) is “progressing well”, with more households choosing to switch electricity retailers, said the Energy Market Authority (EMA) on Friday (Feb 8).

Consumers who have switched electricity retailers pay about 20 per cent to 30 per cent less than the regulated tariff, with the majority of households signing up for 24-month Standard Price Plans without additional or hidden charges, EMA said.

Household consumer switch rates per zone, as of end-Jan 2019. (Graphic: Energy Market Authority)

The Open Electricity Market will be rolled out across Singapore in batches. (Graphic: Energy Market Authority)

As of end-January, the OEM in Jurong has seen a switch rate of about 40 per cent since its soft launch in April last year. Zone 1, which comprises postal codes starting with 58 to 78, has had a switch rate of about 25 per cent. Zone 2, which comprises postal codes starting with 53 to 57, 79 to 80 and 82 to 83, has seen a switch rate of about 18 per cent.

“The Open Electricity Market is about giving consumers choice. While some consumers have chosen to switch, others have decided to continue buying from SP Group. Some are also taking a wait-and-see approach as there is no deadline to switching," said EMA chief executive Ngiam Shih Chun.

"Consumers are encouraged to take time to learn more about the options and price plans available before deciding whether to switch,” he added.

According to surveys commissioned by EMA, 96 per cent of residents have heard about the OEM initiative. Three out of four residents have taken some action after hearing about it, including seeking information online and discussing the OEM with friends and families. Half of the residents surveyed are open to switching to a retailer.

Consumers also indicated in the surveys that they want more flexible pricing plans that cater to their needs, in addition to lower electricity bills.