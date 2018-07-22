How to know if the SMS you received was from SingHealth

SINGAPORE: SingHealth has released an advisory showing the actual notifications members of the public should be receiving, following the emergence of fake SMSes purportedly being sent by the healthcare group.



In a Facebook post on Sunday (Jul 22), SingHealth gave details on what the public can look out for to ascertain whether the SMS they received was from SingHealth.



SingHealth said that its name will be reflected as a sender, and that it will not ask for credit card or other financial information.





Earlier on Sunday, SingHealth also said that it had revised the URL sent in the SMSes to www.singhealth.com.sg/cyberattack instead of bit.ly/cyber-attack18 after receiving feedback.



"From today, the remaining patients to be contacted will receive the following SMS with the revised URL," said SingHealth in its Facebook post.



"Check that the SMS is from 'SingHealth' and that when you 'click', it brings you to the SingHealth website."







On Friday, SingHealth said that it was made aware that some people had received fake text messages which said that telephone numbers and financial details have been accessed.



"Please be assured that NO phone number, financial information or other patient medical records have been illegally accessed," said SingHealth.



It was announced on Friday afternoon that 1.5 million SingHealth patients' records were accessed and copied. Of these, 160,000 had their outpatient medication records stolen, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's.

In an update on Saturday, SingHealth said SMS notifications have been sent to more than 700,000 patients to inform them if their data had been stolen in the cyberattack.



The remaining will be notified by Monday, SingHealth said.

