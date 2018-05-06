How to protect yourself against bank phishing scams

SINGAPORE: Following a warning from DBS Bank on Thursday (May 3) of a phishing scam targeting POSB Bank customers, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) issued an advisory on Sunday flagging a rising number of such scams in the past week.



SOUNDS PHISHY?

Advertisement

Phishing is a way of obtaining sensitive personal information such as your banking account details, PIN, one-time passwords (OTP), credit card number, user ID or password through the Internet, in order to perform unauthorised banking transactions.



According to the MAS, the most common phishing method is a spoofed email purporting to be from a financial institution such as a bank, credit card issuer or service provider.

The emails usually use the following claims to get the consumer to release their personal information:

"Your account is currently being updated as we are introducing a new security system. Follow the instructions below to reactivate your account."

"Your credit card is the subject of a police investigation for fraud. Please follow the instructions below."

"Our records indicate that payment for your Internet account is due. We are also currently introducing a new e-payment service. Please follow the instructions below."

"You are the lucky winner of our lucky draw. Please submit your credit card details so that we can verify your identity."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The phishing emails typically contain URL links, which when clicked, direct you to fake webpages that look like the websites of legitimate financial institutions, MAS said.



Perpetrators often use these fake webpages to harvest consumers' sensitive personal information. The webpages may also contain malware aimed at infecting consumers’ computing devices.



HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF

In its advisory, the central bank provided some advice to help identify potential phishing attacks.

Here's a list of tips from MAS on protecting yourself from scams: