Ready to explore Singapore? Here's how to redeem your S$100 SingapoRediscovers vouchers

SINGAPORE: All Singaporeans aged 18 and above will receive S$100 worth of SingapoRediscovers vouchers, which can be used for staycations, attraction tickets and tours to give the local tourism industry a boost.



The vouchers can be redeemed from Dec 1 at five online booking partners, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) announced on Monday (Nov 23).

Here’s how and where you can redeem them:

Step 1: Have your SingPass account ready. Citizens should register for a SingPass account if they do not have one, or reset their password if they have forgotten it, before voucher redemption starts on Dec 1.

If you need help with your SingPass account, the People’s Association will provide SingPass setup or password reset service at 53 community centres or clubs. This includes several temporary locations that will only be available from Dec 1 to Jun 30 next year.



Step 2: Browse the available products on authorised booking partners’ websites: Changi Travel Services (also known as Changi Recommends), Klook, Trip.com, GlobalTix and Traveloka. Eligible products are marked with the SingapoRediscovers vouchers icon.

If you need help to redeem the vouchers online, you can head to 69 physical locations across the island. Most of them are located at community centres, selected malls and SingPost branches.

You will need to have a valid SingPass account before visiting these physical locations.



Step 3: Add the items you want to the shopping cart on the booking website.

Step 4: When you are ready to pay, click on "Use SingapoRediscovers vouchers" at the checkout page. This will redirect you to go.gov.sg/srvbalance, where you will be prompted to log in with your SingPass account.

Step 5: Log in with your SingPass account, and choose the amount of SingapoRediscovers vouchers you want to redeem. The vouchers will be provided in denominations of S$10.

The vouchers cannot be stacked or combined with another person's vouchers to buy the same product.



Step 6: Declare details of family members below 18 to receive the S$10 subsidies on child or youth tickets. You will need to provide your family member's NRIC, birth certificate or FIN number and declare their relationship with you.

Singapore citizens can get the subsidies for up to six child or youth tickets. The subsidies will automatically be deducted from your checkout amount.



If you are an adult Singaporean and you have used up all your SingapoRediscovers vouchers, you will no longer be able to redeem any subsidised child or youth tickets. To purchase any subsidised child or youth tickets, you must have at least S$10 left in your SingapoRediscovers vouchers balance.



Step 7: Copy the generated SingapoRediscovers voucher code, and paste it on the checkout page.

Step 8: Complete the checkout process, and proceed to pay the outstanding amount if any. The checkout process should be completed within 10 minutes.

To prevent fraud, transfer or resale of the SingapoRediscovers vouchers is not allowed. STB will work with third-party platforms to monitor any resale of the vouchers, and cases may be referred to the police for investigation.



The redemption of SingapoRediscovers vouchers on behalf of others is also not allowed. They must be redeemed by Jun 30, 2021, and products purchased with the vouchers must be used by the same date.



The vouchers are also not refundable. You may request a change of date or product, depending on the terms and conditions of the individual authorised booking partners.

