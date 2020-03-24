HSA issues alert over 3 'sexual enhancement' products, including coffee sold at Bedok North eatery

SINGAPORE: The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) issued an alert on Tuesday (Mar 24) warning members of the public about three products containing "potent medicinal ingredients" used to treat erectile dysfunction.

Two of the products - Kopi Jantan Ali Macca and Kopi Panggung AL-Ambiak Natural Herbs Coffee - were sold at a coffee shop along Bedok North Street 3.

The latter was also sold on local e-commerce platforms, marketed as a "performance-enhancing coffee".

Acting on feedback from a member of the public, HSA found that the two coffee products were sold at Shaik Abdul Kader Al-Jailani Makan Place coffee shop in Bedok North.

Subsequents tests showed that Kopi Jantan Ali Macca contained a potent medicinal ingredient called sildenafil, while Kopi Panggung AL-Ambiak Natural Herbs Coffee contained a different ingredient called desmethyl carbodenafil.

Such potent medicinal ingredients can seriously harm people's health, said HSA.

The third product, Berry Jaga Chewable Candy, was found to contain up to 10 times the usual daily dose of tadalafil, which is normally prescribed for erectile dysfunction.

Berry Jaga Chewable Candy. (Photo: Health Sciences Authority)

The candy was marketed for sexual enhancement on Berry Jaga Marketing's website and local e-commerce platforms.

It was labelled as containing fruit juice powders, but its marketing included cautionary advice, recommending that consumers with medical conditions such as low blood pressure, heart issues or those who take medicines such as nitrates not consume the product.

"This is usually a tell-tale sign that the product may contain potent medicinal ingredients," said HSA.

Sildenafil and tadalafil are prescription medicines used to treat erectile dysfunction and should only be used under medical supervision, said the authority.

If used inappropriately, they could cause a stroke, heart attack, low blood pressure and priapism (painful and exceedingly long erections).

Desmethyl carbodenafil is chemically related to sildenafil and may cause similar adverse effects or "even more toxic ones", added HSA.

The medicines should not be used by patients taking heart medication - especially nitrates - as this can cause potentially life-threatening low blood pressure.

HSA said it has directed Shaik Abdul Kader Al-Jailani Makan Place and Berry Jaga Marketing to stop the sales of the respective products and is working with local e-commerce platform administrators to take down the affected listings.

Consumers are advised to stop taking the three products immediately and should go see a doctor if they feel unwell, said the authority.

"All sellers and suppliers must stop selling these products immediately," it added. "It is illegal to sell and supply such products which contain potent medicinal ingredients."

If convicted, sellers and suppliers could be jailed for up to two years and/or fined up to S$10,000.