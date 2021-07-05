14 jailed for smuggling record S$700,000 worth of e-vaporisers, components

SINGAPORE: Fourteen men, aged between 22 and 54 years, have been jailed for smuggling around S$700,000 worth of electronic vaporisers and related components into Singapore, the largest seizure to date.

Officers found a total of 54,392 pieces of such items, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a joint media release on Monday (Jul 5).

The men who were caught comprised of lorry drivers and attendants from the same Malaysian company. (Photo: HSA)

On Jun 7, ICA officers found the prohibited items hidden in the cabin passenger seats of seven Malaysian-registered lorries, which were used to transport live chickens into Singapore.

HSA investigations revealed that the men, who comprised of lorry drivers and attendants from the same Malaysian company, had been instructed to proceed to a designated location in Singapore.

They would then be approached by a person who would collect the prohibited products.

The men, all Malaysians, were convicted in court last Monday and received jail terms of up to two months.

The full list of offenders are as follows:



List of the accused and sentencing details. (Table: HSA, ICA)

Those who are convicted for the sale, possession for sale, import or distribution of e-vaporisers and related components may be fined up to S$10,000, jailed up to six months, or both for the first offence.

Those who reoffend may be fined up to S$20,000, jailed up to one year or both.

The e-vaporisers and related components were worth S$700,000. (Photos: HSA)

HSA said it will take strong enforcement actions against those who import prohibited tobacco products such as e-vaporisers and their components.

All prohibited tobacco products will be seized and confiscated, said HSA.

It is also an offence to possess, purchase or use prohibited tobacco products. The penalty is a fine of up to S$2,000.

