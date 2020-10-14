HSA warns against use of Mone Macha Cocoa slimming product that contains banned substance

SINGAPORE: People have been warned not to buy or consume a slimming product containing a banned substance that could cause insomnia, hallucinations and other serious adverse effects.

Mone Macha Cocoa, which comes in the form of a chewable tablet and is marketed on e-commerce platforms, contains sibutramine, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in an advisory on Wednesday (Oct 14).

Sibutramine was previously a prescription-only weight loss medicine in Singapore, before it was banned in 2010 due to an increased risk of heart attack and strokes.

HSA received feedback from two members of the public about the product. The first person had taken the product and experienced “extreme thirst and rapid heartbeat”, said the authority.

“The second suspected that the product may contain potent ingredients based on the claims made,” it added.

Mone Macha Cocoa chewable tablets, that the Health Sciences Authority has warned against. (Photo: HSA)

Mone Macha Cocoa was marketed to have the ability to “decrease fat absorption” and “increase fat metabolism”, and was labelled to contain natural fruit and vegetable ingredients.

It was found to contain sibutramine after HSA tested the product.

“Other serious adverse effects reported by consumers who took products adulterated with sibutramine include rapid heartbeat, insomnia, hallucinations and hearing voices,” said HSA.

Consumers should stop taking Mone Macha Cocoa immediately and consult a doctor if they feel unwell or are concerned about their health, the authority added.

They are warned to be wary of products that carry exaggerated weight-loss claims or those that deliver “unexpectedly quick effects”, as they could contain ingredients that harm their health.

“There is no quick and easy way to lose weight. Weight control should be achieved through a combination of balanced diet and appropriate exercise. If you need help managing your weight, please consult your doctor, dietitian or a healthcare professional,” said HSA.



Mone Macha Cocoa contains sibutramine, a banned substance in Singapore. (Photo: HSA)

Warnings have been issued to the sellers. Website administrators are working with HSA to take down the listings of the product, with Mone Macha Cocoa sold on local e-commerce platforms such as Carousell, Lazada, Shopee and Qoo10.

It was also sold on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

“All sellers and suppliers must stop selling this product immediately. It is illegal to sell and supply products which contain banned substances,” warned HSA.

Sellers and suppliers who are convicted may be imprisoned for up to two years, fined up to S$10,000 or both.

