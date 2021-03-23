HSA seizes e-vaporisers and accessories worth more than S$369,000 in record haul

SINGAPORE: Electronic vaporisers and accessories worth more than S$369,000 were seized during an operation by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), said the authorities on Tuesday (Mar 23).

"This is the largest seizure made by HSA thus far, with an estimated street value of about S$369,150", it said in a joint news release with the police.

HSA said it conducted an operation on Mar 18 that disrupted the selling of e-vaporisers, which are banned in Singapore.



Three people are currently assisting HSA in the investigation. One of them, a 24-year-old man, is also under police investigation for his suspected involvement in a case of possession of scheduled weapons.

Following a tip-off that there were several consignments containing e-vaporisers items waiting to be collected at a storage facility in Tuas, HSA officers apprehended two men suspected to have turned up to collect the prohibited items.

This is the largest seizure made by the Health Sciences Authority thus far, with an estimated street value of about S$369,150. (Photo: Health Sciences Authority)

On the same day, HSA officers also raided the home of a third man at Serangoon North Avenue 1. The man was allegedly involved in the selling of the prohibited items, said the authorities.



A total of 1,157 e-vaporisers and 25,345 assorted pods or e-vaporiser components were seized from the storage facility and the third man's residence.



A total of 1,157 assorted e-vaporisers and 25,345 assorted pods or e-vaporiser components were seized from the storage facility in Tuas and a man's residence. (Photo: Health Sciences Authority)

Police responded to the case when HSA officers found two knuckledusters and one push dagger in the residence. The items were seized and police investigations are ongoing, said the authorities.

"HSA would like to remind the public that the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act prohibits the import, distribution, sale or offer for sale of harmful or imitation tobacco products," they said.

These include shisha tobacco, smokeless tobacoo, chewing tobacco such as Gutkha, Khaini and Zarda, e-vaporisers and their accessories.

Anyone convicted of an offence can face a fine of up to S$10,000, a jail term of up to six months or both for their first offence. For the second or subsequent offence, they may face a fine of up to S$20,000, a jail term of up to 12 months or both. All prohibited tobacco products will also be seized and confiscated.



Two knuckledusters and a push dagger were seized from one of the suspects' residence in Serangoon. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

It is also an offence for anyone to be in possession of a scheduled weapon, which is punishable under the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act, said the authorities.

Those convicted of the offence for the first time can face a jail term of up to five years and at least six strokes of the cane.

"The public is strongly advised not to purchase or bring prohibited tobacco products into Singapore," said the authorities.

