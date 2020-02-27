Record haul of chewing tobacco worth about S$200,000 seized at Woodlands

SINGAPORE: About S$200,000 worth of chewing tobacco was seized following a raid at a storage facility in Woodlands, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Thursday (Feb 27).

This is the largest haul to date, HSA said.



On Feb 19, HSA officers laid an ambush at the storage facility which was suspected of being used to store the illegal product.



"A truck was observed entering the storage facility and soon after, a man exited the premises, pushing a trolley with wrapped bundles," said HSA in the media release.

The man was arrested and the bundles were found to contain chewing tobacco.



Chewing tobacco found in the storage unit. (Photo: HSA)

More than 118,000 sachets of Khaini and Gutkha chewing tobacco were seized from the storage facility and the truck, said the authority.

"This is the largest seizure made by HSA to-date, with an estimated street value of about S$200,000," it added.



Preliminary investigations show that the chewing tobacco was meant for supply to the Little India and Tuas areas. Investigations are ongoing.

WE-CHAT SELLER ARRESTED

On the same day, HSA officers also arrested a 46-year-old Singaporean man who was using messaging platform WeChat to sell e-vapourisers and related accessories.

Chewing tobacco which was found in the truck. (Photo: HSA)

After raiding his home and vehicle, officers found more than 3,600 of such products intended for sale, worth about S$50,000.

The suspect is believed to have acquired the products from overseas, said HSA, adding that the accused’s illicit activities came to light through online surveillance.

The e-vapourisers seized by HSA officers. (Photo: HSA)

He is currently assisting HSA in investigations.



HSA said that it takes a very serious view of the smuggling and peddling of chewing tobacco and e-vapourisers, which are banned in Singapore.

"We will continue to work with relevant agencies to clamp down on such activities and will not hesitate to take stern actions against offenders," it added.

