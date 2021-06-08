More than 3,200 illegal online listings of health products removed from January to May: HSA

SINGAPORE: More than 3,200 illegal online listings of health products were removed from local e-commerce platforms between January and May, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Tuesday (Jun 8).

About 700 of these listings were removed during Operation Pangea, an enforcement operation targeting the online sale of illicit pharmaceutical products coordinated by Interpol between May 18 and May 25.



HSA said it intensified online surveillance of local e-commerce platforms to detect and disrupt such online sales during that week.

The majority of product listings taken down included that of prescription medicines for chronic conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes, and for the management of cholesterol.

An online product listing taken down by Singapore's Health Sciences Authority. (Photo: HSA)

These were often leftover or unused medicines prescribed for the individual, said HSA.

"The sellers claimed that they were unaware that such products were prescription medicines that could only be prescribed by doctors. Many of them were first-time sellers."

The regulator said it also removed listings of products such as weight loss pills, sexual enhancement medicines and cosmetic products for skin whitening.

These products were tested by HSA to have been adulterated with medicinal ingredients or banned substances, or had been issued with safety alerts by overseas regulators.

HSA issued warnings to the sellers and reminded them of the regulatory requirements they must comply with.

10,000 MEDICINES AND DEVICES SEIZED FROM RESIDENCE

Regular ground enforcement efforts also continued during the period of intensified online surveillance and enforcement, said HSA.

The regulator said that on May 18, it received information relating to two parcels from overseas that were suspected to contain medicines and medical devices.

It inspected one residence and found prescription medicines including antibiotics, abortion tablets and oral contraceptives, as well as condoms.

Prescription medicines and medical devices that Singapore's Health Sciences Authority seized from a residence in May 2021. (Photo: HSA)

In total, it seized more than 10,000 units of medicines and medical devices that were intended for local online sale. Investigations are ongoing.



HSA reminded the public not to sell prescription medications as "these are potent products that can cause serious side effects when used without appropriate medical supervision".

Only qualified people with an appropriate licence are allowed to sell such products, it said.

Anyone found guilty of selling such products without the appropriate licence can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$50,000 or both.

Those convicted of selling health products that are adulterated or carry misleading claims can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$100,000 or both.



Prescription medicines and medical devices found in a residence in May 2021. (Photos: HSA)

HSA also reminded consumers to exercise caution when buying health products online.

"They may be cheaper and appear to offer better value, but the lower price could be due to unsafe or inferior ingredients, poor manufacturing methods and substandard or unhygienic storage conditions. They could also be adulterated with harmful or banned ingredients," said the regulator.

Consumers should be wary of health products that promise quick and miraculous results or carry exaggerated claims, said HSA.

"They can contain potent medicinal ingredients that can harm your health. Do not trust online product reviews, as these testimonials usually cannot be verified.

"When buying health products online, buy them from reputable retailers' websites or those with an established retail presence in Singapore."

As for prescription medicines, they should be prescribed by a doctor based on the person's medical condition, said HSA.