HSA seizes S$40,000 worth of illegal cough syrup, tablets at Sin Ming HDB flat

SINGAPORE: Authorities seized around S$40,000 worth of illegally manufactured cough syrup and medicines at Geylang Road and an HDB flat at Sin Ming on Thursday (Sep 6).

Officers from the Health Science Authority (HSA) and police from Bedok division seized more than 100L of cough syrup and 1,400 tablets of assorted medicines during the enforcement operation, HSA said in a press release on Friday.

Advertisement

A 57-year-old Chinese male was caught supplying the illegal cough syrup at Geylang Road. He was also found peddling sleeping pills and painkillers, HSA said.

Cough syrup stored in used soft drinks bottles. (Photo: HSA)

He led HSA officers to his HDB flat along Sin Ming Road, where more illegal medicines were recovered.



Preliminary investigations found that the man was using his home kitchen to manufacture the cough syrup, before supplying them to a street peddler.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The kitchen of the HDB flat used as a manufacturing facility (Photo: HSA)

Large plastic containers and soft drink bottles were used to store the manufactured cough syrup. Assorted items used in the production of the illegal medicine were also seized.

Another 42-year-old Chinese male was detained on suspicion of involvement in the illegal supply of the medicines, the release said.



Both men are currently assisting HSA with investigations for the import, manufacture and supply of illegal medicines.

Stocks of prepared cough syrup in large plastic containers. (Photo: HSA)

Anyone caught importing, manufacturing and/or supplying of illegal health products is liable on conviction, to an imprisonment term for up to 2 years and/or fined up to S$50,000.

Members of the public are encouraged to report any illegal activity involving illegal cough syrup to the Enforcement Branch of HSA at 6866-3485 during office hours (Monday to Friday) or email: hsa_is@hsa.gov.sg.

