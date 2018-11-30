Elderly man hospitalised after taking health product; warning issued over 2 other supplements

SINGAPORE: An elderly man in Singapore was hospitalised after he consumed a health product containing an undeclared ingredient, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Friday (Nov 30).

The man, who is in his 70s, bought the supplement named Pil Raja Urat Asli from street vendors in Geylang and Chinatown, and took it to relieve pain in his knees.

Advertisement

He later developed Cushing's syndrome, a condition caused by the prolonged consumption of steroids. Symptoms include a "moon face" appearance and upper body obesity with thin limbs.

"This was caused by the long-term consumption of steroids such as dexamethasone that was fraudulently added into the product," said HSA.

The authority also issued a warning over two other health products: XXS xtraxtrasmall and Best Nutrition Products Diabotica 500mg capsules.

Undeclared "potent western medicinal ingredients" had been found in the products, HSA said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sibutramine – a banned substance for weight loss – was found in XXS xtraxtrasmall, while mycophenolic acid, which is used to suppress immunity in auto-immune diseases, was found in the Diabotica capsules.

XXS xtraxtrasmall is sold online, while Best Nutrition Products Diabotica is sold at local retail outlets.

HSA said it has initiated a recall of the products from shops and has ordered websites to remove listings of the products.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU'VE TAKEN THESE PRODUCTS

Consumers who have taken XXS xtraxtrasmall and Best Nutrition Products Diabotica are advised to stop taking them immediately and to consult a doctor if they feel unwell.

Those who have taken Pil Raja Urat Asli should see a doctor as soon as possible as it contains a potent steroid, said HSA.

It also advised consumers to be wary of health products that offer quick effects or seem too good to be true, and to also avoid buying health products from street vendors.

The public should also exercise caution when buying such products online, it added.