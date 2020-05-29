Singapore considering Malaysia's request to extend suspension of HSR project: Khaw Boon Wan

SINGAPORE: Singapore is considering Malaysia’s request to extend the suspension period of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Railway (HSR) project, said Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan on Friday (May 29).

"In the last two weeks, Malaysia asked to extend the suspension period, to allow both sides to discuss the changes they have in mind," said Mr Khaw in a Facebook post.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are giving their request serious consideration," he added.



In September 2018, Singapore and Malaysia agreed to postpone the construction of the HSR until end-May 2020. Malaysia had to pay Singapore S$15 million for costs incurred in suspending the project.

Both countries had also announced that the HSR service would be expected to start by Jan 1, 2031, instead of the original commencement date of Dec 31, 2026, as a result of that suspension.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The proposed 350km-long HSR line aims to reduce travel time between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur to around 90 minutes by train, from the current 11 hours on existing train services.

When operational, the line will offer an express service between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, a domestic service from Kuala Lumpur to Iskandar Puteri and a shuttle service from Iskandar Puteri to Jurong East.

CNA has contacted the Ministry of Transport for more information.