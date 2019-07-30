10 complaints made over Huawei's S$54 phone promotion, says advertising body

SINGAPORE: Ten complaints have been lodged against Huawei over its smartphone promotion that led to long queues and chaotic scenes at its stores last week.



Many left angry and frustrated when stocks for the S$54 Huawei Y6 Pro 2019 ran out. It normally sells for S$198. According to those in the queue, each store had fewer than 30 sets of the phone on offer.



In response to CNA's queries, the Advertising Standards Authority of Singapore (ASAS) said on Tuesday (Jul 30) that it received 10 feedback on the promotion, adding that it is engaging Huawei on the matter.

"We would like to remind advertisers to ensure that their advertisements comply with the Singapore Code of Advertising Practice, which states that they must be legal, decent, honest and truthful," said the chairman of ASAS, Professor Ang Peng Hwa.



The Chinese tech giant's promotion last Friday was held to mark Singapore's 54th National Day.



Queues started forming as early as 4am, and stocks ran out even before the stores opened.

Huawei later posted an apology on Facebook, saying it was unable to cater to "the vast majority" of people who turned up to purchase the phone.



The Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) has also contacted Huawei to "understand the quantity of units of Y6 Pro 2019 available for the Huawei promotion and the actual quantity sold".

"CASE has also reached out to the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore for their assessment of whether there has been a breach of the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Act and if so, the actions to be taken," said the president of the consumer watchdog Lim Biow Chuan.



In a media statement on Monday, Huawei acknowledged that it "clearly underestimate" demand for its promotion.

The company added that "to make things right", it is offering a S$100 voucher to 5,000 affected customers.