Anger, frustration as long queues form across Singapore for S$54 Huawei phone

SINGAPORE: People turned up in droves at Huawei stores across Singapore on Friday (Jul 26) to buy a phone at a promotional price of S$54, but left angry and frustrated when they were turned away after limited stocks ran out.

The Chinese telecommunications firm had advertised the promotion for the Huawei Y6 Pro 2019 – which normally sells for S$198 – to mark Singapore's 54th National Day. The promotion was applicable only to Singapore citizens and permanent residents aged 50 and above as of Dec 31 this year.

Long queues formed as early as 4am, and stocks of the phone ran out even before the stores opened.

Customers at Huawei stores at Jewel Changi Airport, VivoCity, NEX and Toa Payoh told CNA that they were disappointed when they were notified by Huawei employees that only 20 to 30 units were allocated to each shop.



At the VivoCity outlet, Mr Ho Chwee Beng said he only found out about the limited stock after waiting for two hours.

"I feel really angry and frustrated. Everybody angry, not me only," said the 65-year-old.

When asked if he will be coming back again to try to get the handset, he said: "Maybe you can stay now until tomorrow, no need to go back then you get one phone."



A sign at the Vivo City Huawei store says all handsets on offer are sold out. (Photo: Ruth Smalley)

A 73-year-old customer who wanted to be known as Amy said Huawei should not "cheat" or "tell lies".

Huawei should have been prepared to sell at least "200 or 1,000 sets" at each outlet, she said, adding that it should not make people queue, "especially old people, 50 years old and above".



"They’ll come here early, before they have breakfast, and this is what happens. They should issue an apology. This is cheating people," she said.

Mr Alvin Tan, who was the second person in the queue at Huawei's Jewel Changi Airport store, said he started queuing at 4am.

He said there were many angry customers who "came late and (are) making noise" at Huawei employees.

Customers queue to get their hands on a Huawei Y6 Pro 2019 smartphone at VivoCity. (Photo: Ruth Smalley)

Another customer, who was at the Huawei store at Block 190 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh, said many senior citizens were in the queue since 5am.



Huawei posted an apology on its Facebook page at about 10.30am, saying that it is unable to cater to "the vast majority of you" due to "overwhelming demand".

"Please be advised NOT to proceed down to any of our 27 outlets as all units have been sold out," it added.

The promotion will run from Friday to Sunday, and each customer is limited to a purchase of two units.

Police officers are seen at Vivo City, where customers queue to get their hands on a Huawei Y6 Pro 2019 smartphone at Vivo City. (Photo: Ruth Smalley)

CNA has reached out to Huawei for comments.