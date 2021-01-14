LTA awards civil works contract for Downtown Line's new Hume MRT station

SINGAPORE: A civil works contract has been awarded for the new Hume MRT station on the Downtown Line, which is slated to open in 2025, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Thursday (Jan 14).

The contract, valued at S$34.3 million, was awarded to JSM Construction Group, said the authority in a news release.

Located along Upper Bukit Timah Road between Hillview and Beauty World stations, Hume station will serve existing homes along Hume Avenue and provide more convenient access to the Rail Corridor (Central) and the Former Ford Factory, said LTA.

Hume MRT station on the Downtown Line is located between Hillview and Beauty World stations. (Image: LTA)

"A station box with basic structural provisions had earlier been constructed for this station.

"The new contract covers the construction of a station entrance, ventilation shaft and fitting-out works for the new station," said LTA.

Most of the civil works will be carried out during engineering hours, said LTA in a Facebook post announcing the contract.

"As Hume station is along an operational line, most civil works will be carried out during engineering hours after train services have stopped running and when regular maintenance is not being carried out."

According to LTA, JSM Construction Group has "wide-ranging experience in the construction sector, including a strong track record in MRT station upgrading works".

It is currently carrying out addition and alteration works for Pasir Ris station on the East-West Line and has previously worked on providing additional platforms at Choa Chu Kang MRT-LRT station.

Beyond civil works, Hume station will also require the installation and testing of rail systems, and electrical and mechanical services.

The contracts for the electrical and mechanical services will be awarded "later this quarter", while the rail systems will be procured from the contractors who had earlier supplied them for the Downtown Line, said LTA.

"Once the installation works are completed, testing will also be carried out before the station can open for passenger service," it added.



Hume was originally built as a shell station as the pace of developments and ridership growth in the area did not warrant the opening of the station at the same time as the other Downtown Line 2 stations, then Senior Minister of State for Transport Janil Puthucheary said in 2019.

But "sufficient ridership" was expected with plans such as the redevelopment of the Rail Corridor and the transformation of the nearby Bukit Timah Fire Station into a Gateway Node for the surrounding nature and heritage attractions, said Dr Puthucheary.