'I am home': Actress Sheila Sim gets married

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp artiste Sheila Sim tied the knot with her fiance Deon Woo on Sunday (Jan 28), her agency said in a statement.

According to The Celebrity Agency (TCA), Sim's wedding consisted of a gatecrash, solemnisation, tea ceremony and lunch reception with 22 tables, of which 13 were occupied by family members.

"All the invited guests are very close friends of the couple, people who have seen them grow up, friends whom they grew up with, friends who witnessed their journey and also some friends who flew in from Taiwan and Hong Kong," TCA said.

The venue decor was inspired by Disney Pixar’s UP and featured lots of balloons, the Mediacorp agency added.



Sim said in the statement: "On this big day, being married to him, all I can feel is 'I am home'." TCA confirmed that Woo is a 37-year-old banker.

TCA said that after the wedding, Sim will be going on holiday to Japan, Nozawa. However, as she is currently involved in Channel 8 drama Reach for the Skies, she will not be going for her honeymoon until production ends in September.



Sim started her career as a fashion model and is now a partner of modelling agency Nu Models. The 33-year-old made her television acting debut in the 2013 drama I'm In Charge, and signed on to TCA last year.

She told Toggle in an interview last January that she met her then-boyfriend on a dating app in 2016 and he proposed to her on a ski vacation in Japan after they had known each other for about six months.

The actress also said in the interview that her partner is four years older than her and works in the banking industry.



