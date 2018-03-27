'I hope to help explain and demystify the parliamentary process': Tan Chuan-Jin in first blog post as Speaker of Parliament

SINGAPORE: In an effort to make Parliament more accessible to the public, Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin has started an official Speaker's blog.

In his inaugural post on Monday (Mar 26), Mr Tan said that he hopes the blog will help to "explain and demystify" the parliamentary process. Through his posts, readers can expect to learn more about his thoughts on a "wide range of topics" as well as important parliamentary processes.

In a post entitled "A Bridge between Parliament and Singaporeans", Mr Tan said that he will also share his thoughts on "bread and butter issues" discussed and debated in Parliament. He welcomes feedback and views from the public, which can be sent to parl@parl.gov.sg.

"As Speaker of Parliament, I hope to be a bridge between Singaporeans and Parliament, to help connect the dots between policymaking and the public," said Mr Tan, who also highlighted a Facebook page that has been set up to provide updates on Parliament, including access to order papers before each sitting takes place.

"Recently, you might have seen my Facebook posts explaining and breaking down some parliamentary processes – from adjournment motions, to select committees. From the feedback I’ve received, it’s clear that Singaporeans are engaged with and are interested in how Parliament works," he said.

"The debates and speeches that are heard in the Chambers contribute to the passing of Bills and laws, laws that affect the lives of everyone. So understanding these processes (is) crucial. It helps gives you confidence and trust in how the democracy works," Mr Tan added.

Mr Tan was elected Singapore's 10th Speaker of Parliament in September last year after stepping down as Minister for Social and Family Development. Prior to that, he served as the Minister for Manpower from 2014 to 2015.

