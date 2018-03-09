i Light Marina Bay 2018 in pictures

SINGAPORE: From glowing cows to an octopus lit up by the sound of drums - visitors to Marina Bay can get ready to have their sight, hearing and touch delighted at the annual i Light festival.
The festival launched its sixth edition on Friday (Mar 9) and will be on till Apr 1. On display are 22 sustainable artworks from 14 countries, including Singapore.
Here are some of our favourites:
Transistable Plastic allows you to submerge in plastic waste and lose yourself in it.
Standing 3.5m-high is the Illumaphonium, a multi-player musical sculpture. Hit the chime bars to get a series of ever-changing patterns of light and sound.
The more the merrier! The Chandelier of Spirits shines brighter when there are more people around it.
Be part of the installation by tweeting with the hashtag #iLightMarinaBay. MailboX can be found at Marina Boulevard.
Light Breeze is inspired by the gentle sways of cogon grass - or the lalang plant.
Enter a world of dreams and fantasies in this installation of numerous giant orchids. The delicate light and dreamlike structure makes it perfect for fantastical selfies.
Venture into this glowing grass field; touch, feel and hug these larger-than-life plants.
Light up Octopoda by hitting the drums at the base of each of the creature's tentacles.
Moo - these cows made of milk bottles are meant to spread the message of sustainability.
Interpreting the process of photosynthesis, this installation encourages visitors to capture the movement of shedding leaves and their reflection.
Watch Singapore's iconic Merlion transform in this lights show.
i Light Marina Bay is on from Mar 9 to Apr 1. The main event is from 7.30pm to 11pm, extending to midnight on Friday and Saturday. Admission is free.