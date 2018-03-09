i Light Marina Bay 2018 in pictures

SINGAPORE: From glowing cows to an octopus lit up by the sound of drums - visitors to Marina Bay can get ready to have their sight, hearing and touch delighted at the annual i Light festival.



The festival launched its sixth edition on Friday (Mar 9) and will be on till Apr 1. On display are 22 sustainable artworks from 14 countries, including Singapore.

Here are some of our favourites:

Transistable Plastic allows you to submerge in plastic waste and lose yourself in it.



Transistable Plastic by Spain's Luzinterruptus is made using plastic panels from vacuum bags. It can be found under the Esplanade Bridge. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Standing 3.5m-high is the Illumaphonium, a multi-player musical sculpture. Hit the chime bars to get a series of ever-changing patterns of light and sound.



The Illumaphonium by UK's Michael Davis can be found by the Singapore River. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The more the merrier! The Chandelier of Spirits shines brighter when there are more people around it.



The Chandelier of Spirits by Thailand's Living Spirits is made up of cold brew coffee bottles - a symbol of a hardworking and resilient workforce. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The Chandelier of Spirits by Thailand's Living Spirits can be found along Marina Boulevard. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Be part of the installation by tweeting with the hashtag #iLightMarinaBay. MailboX can be found at Marina Boulevard.



MailboX by Australia's Christopher Simpson, Isabella Bain, Khanh Nguyen, James Rotanson, Anthony Zeater and Steven Bai was built to inspire individuals to be more positively connected by verbal and written conversation. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Light Breeze is inspired by the gentle sways of cogon grass - or the lalang plant.

Light Breeze by Singapore's LASALLE College of the Arts is a tribute to the overlooked and diminishing flora and fauna within Singapore. It can be found by Mist Walk. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Enter a world of dreams and fantasies in this installation of numerous giant orchids. The delicate light and dreamlike structure makes it perfect for fantastical selfies.



Dreamscape by Poland's Magdalena Radziszewska can be found on Anderson Bridge. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Venture into this glowing grass field; touch, feel and hug these larger-than-life plants.

Dancing Grass by South Korea's Yuree Hong and Siyoung Kim moves with the wind, mimicking a dancing grass field. It can be found at Esplanade Park. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Light up Octopoda by hitting the drums at the base of each of the creature's tentacles.

Octopoda by Australia's amigo and amigo can be found in front of the Marina Bay Event Square. The drums at the base of the creature light up its legs and animates its musical mind. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Moo - these cows made of milk bottles are meant to spread the message of sustainability.

Milk Bottle Cows by Singapore's BP Loh, made up of more than 2,000 plastic milk bottles, can be found at Esplanade Park. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Interpreting the process of photosynthesis, this installation encourages visitors to capture the movement of shedding leaves and their reflection.

Flawless by Italy and The Netherlands' Studio ALEX is based on the ephemerality of nature and can be found at Esplanade Park. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Watch Singapore's iconic Merlion transform in this lights show.

Elements of Life by Malaysia's Flex Chew brings the audience through a journey from space to Earth and can be found at Merlion Park. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

i Light Marina Bay is on from Mar 9 to Apr 1. The main event is from 7.30pm to 11pm, extending to midnight on Friday and Saturday. Admission is free.



