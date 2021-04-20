i12 Katong mall to reopen later this year with new tenants like Climb Asia and PS Cafe

SINGAPORE: The i12 Katong mall will reopen in the fourth quarter of this year after closing its doors for renovation in early 2020, said its operator Keppel Land on Tuesday (Apr 20).

Located at the junction of East Coast Road and Joo Chiat Road, the six-storey, 210,000 sq ft mall will boast new retail tenants, a modernised interior and upgraded amenities to reflect “the Katong way of life”, the company added.



New tenants include Climb Asia, PS Café, Signature KOI and Scoop Wholefoods. Anchor tenants like Cold Storage's CS Fresh, Golden Village, United World Preschool and Wine Connection will be returning.



Artist’s impression of the new entranceway into i12 Katong. (Image: Keppel Land)

The revamped mall will have vehicle charging points at the car park, more lifts and escalators, an expanded main atrium, a children's play area, mobile charging stations and new nursing rooms.

It will also be wheelchair-friendly.

Currently, i12 Katong is about 50 per cent pre-leased, “attesting to the attractiveness and resilience” of the mall amid market uncertainties, Keppel Land said.



Fully tenanted, the mall could host about 180 specialty, F&B and retail stores.

Shoppers can look forward to an array of experiential offerings at the newly refurbished i12 Katong. (Image: Keppel Land)

Mr Andy Tan, director in the Climb Asia Group, said the company plans to introduce new climbing elements at its new i12 Katong facility “catered to families and climbers of all ages”.



The CEO of returning anchor tenant Golden Village, Ms Clara Cheo, said the cinema will return to Katong “in a big way”, with the addition of Gold Class.



Cold Storage Singapore will roll out “a hassle-free shopping experience through our improved and spacious layout and all-new self-checkout counters”, said its director of operations Denesh Kumar.



More information about the mall’s reopening date will be announced at a later time.