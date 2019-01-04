98% of Singapore students pass IB exams, outperforming global peers

SINGAPORE: Singapore students once again performed well above the global average in the International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma examinations, with a pass rate of 97.99 per cent for the cohort who took the exams last November.

The global pass rate is 68.73 per cent, according to the IB organisation on Friday (Jan 4).

Of the 2,152 students in Singapore who sat for the November exams, 50.81 per cent scored more than 40 points out of the maximum of 45. Thirty-eight students achieved a perfect score of 45.

Students from eight schools, including Hwa Chong International, St Joseph’s Institution (SJI), Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) and the School of the Arts (SOTA), received their results on Friday.

At ACS(I), 357 students (80.4 per cent) scored 40 points and above, with 268 (60.4 per cent) scoring 42 to 45 points.

The school’s average score was 41.5 points, which ACS(I) said is “comparable” with the previous cohort’s average.

SJI said its class of 2018 performed “very well”, with 180 students (67 per cent) scoring at least 40 points and 111 students (41 per cent) 42 points or better.

At SOTA, the 146 students who sat for the exams scored 39 points on average, with 72 of them obtaining between 40 and 45 points.

Hwa Chong International said the average IB score was 36.1 points, with one in four of its students scoring 40 points and above.

"This achievement is very exceptional given the rather average PSLE score of this cohort. These results speak of the many success stories and celebrations, a testimony of the hard work and determination of the staff and students," said the school.



The two-year IB programme is offered at another 17 institutions whose students sat for the May exams.

