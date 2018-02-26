ICA arrests 13 immigration offenders, including overstayers

SINGAPORE: Thirteen people - seven men and six women - have been arrested for immigration-related offences, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a news release on Monday (Feb 26).



Nine of them, aged between 25 and 49, had overstayed in Singapore, said ICA.

It added that the other four people - a Singaporean and three foreigners - are being investigated for employing or harbouring an immigration offender.

The suspects were all arrested during an inland operation around Singapore last Thursday.

ICA said it takes a serious view of attempts to overstay, enter or depart Singapore illegally. Those convicted of overstaying or illegal entry can be jailed up to six months and received a minimum of three strokes of the cane.



"Home owners are advised to exercise due diligence in checking the status of their prospective foreign tenants to ensure that their status in Singapore is legal", ICA added.



Advertisement

Advertisement

They should do so by checking the person's original immigration or work pass, cross checking the details on the work pass against the original passport and verifying the validity of the work pass with the issuing authority.

Home owners found guilty of knowingly harbouring overstayers or illegal immigrants may be sentenced to a jail term of between six months and two years, as well as a maximum fine of S$6,000.

