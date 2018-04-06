ICA arrests 2 Chinese nationals for immigration offences

SINGAPORE: Two Chinese nationals were arrested on Monday (Apr 2) for immigration offences, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Friday.

In a news release, the ICA said it conducted an enforcement operation in a public housing unit at Toa Payoh Lorong 2 on Monday. A 40-year-old male Chinese national was arrested for overstaying in Singapore after the cancellation of his work permit.

A 35-year-old male Chinese national was also arrested for providing the overstayer with accommodation. He is currently under investigation for suspected harbouring offences.

The ICA said the 35-year-old man had sublet a 3-bedroom unit to 15 occupants, including the overstayer. The other tenants are a Singaporean and 13 valid pass holders.

ICA officers also discovered two illegally partitioned bedrooms in the living room of the unit. Investigations are ongoing.

Illegally partitioned bedrooms in the living room of the unit. (Photo: ICA)

The ICA said it takes a serious view of attempts to overstay, enter or depart Singapore illegally. Those found guilty of these offences face a maximum of six months in jail and caning.

"Home owners are advised to exercise due diligence in checking the status of their prospective foreign tenants to ensure that their status in Singapore is legal," ICA added.

They should do so by checking the person's original immigration or work pass, cross checking the details on the work pass against the original passport and verifying the validity of the work pass with the issuing authority.

Home owners found guilty of knowingly harbouring overstayers or illegal immigrants may be sentenced to a jail term of between six months and two years, as well as a maximum fine of S$6,000.

