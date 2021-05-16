Limited services at ICA building; IPPT for Home Team NSmen suspended amid tighter COVID-19 rules

SINGAPORE: Physical counter services at the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) building will be limited to existing appointments and services that cannot be completed online, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced on Sunday (May 16).

This is in line with tighter restrictions nationwide to curb the spread of COVID-19, following a rise in community cases in recent weeks.



The services centre at the ICA building will operate at reduced capacity until the end of the Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) period on Jun 13, the ministry said in a news release.

“Members of the public are strongly encouraged to use ICA’s e-Services available at MyICA,” it added.

Online appointments must be made for counter services such as citizenship registration and the collection of identification cards or passports.



MHA also advised the public to visit ICA’s website for more information on services that are available online, as well as the limited services available at physical counters.

Counter services at neighbourhood police centres and police posts will remain available to those who require urgent assistance.

They may also continue to call 999 for emergencies, MHA added.

“For non-urgent enquiries and services, members of the public are strongly encouraged to access the Singapore Police Force’s e-services,” the ministry said.

“Those with any information on criminal activities may submit the information via i-Witness.”

IPPT SUSPENDED, CRITICAL TRAINING TO CONTINUE

In-camp training for operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen) will continue as they continue to provide and support essential services, said MHA.



However, all other Individual Physical Proficiency Tests, IPPT Preparatory Training, Remedial Training and Fitness Improvement Training activities for NSmen will be suspended.

Other National Service activities will also be moved online or postponed.

Enlistment for recruits at the Civil Defence Academy and Home Team Academy will continue. They will undergo a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction test upon enlistment to reduce the risk of the virus spreading among trainees.

Training critical to operations, such as basic courses and ground response forces training, will continue at the Home Team Academy and Civil Defence Academy, MHA said.

“Regulars and full-time national servicemen (NSF) will also continue with training which is important to maintain the operational readiness of the Home Team,” the ministry added.

“Strict health precautions and safe management measures will be in place. These include safe distancing, wearing of masks (except for strenuous exercises) and disinfection of equipment after every use, to reduce the risk of transmission.”

MHA said all other training will either be moved online or deferred until Jun 13.



Community engagement and training activities such as Community Emergency Preparedness Programme and SGSecure-related activities will also be suspended.

“We are monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely and will continually review measures to keep our Home Team officers and the public safe,” MHA said.

