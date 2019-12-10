Car park next to ICA Building to cease operations next year

SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Tuesday (Dec 10) announced that the car park adjacent to its building at 10 Kallang Road will cease operations on Jan 1, 2020.

The car park will be demolished to make way for the construction of ICA's new Integrated Services Centre, said the authority in a news release.

Expected to begin operations by 2023, the centre will integrate digital systems with biometric and automation technologies.

"This is part of ICA’s efforts to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness while offering convenient and secured services to our customers," said ICA.

A view of the new Integrated Services Centre (left) and the existing ICA Building. (Image: ICA)

During the construction period, those visiting the ICA Building are encouraged to take public transport as it is within walking distance of Lavender MRT station.

If customers wish to drive, they may park their vehicles at alternative car parks located along North Bridge Road, Crawford Lane and French Road, said ICA.

Those taking a taxi can alight at the taxi bay along Kallang Road or the drop-off bay at the main entrance of the ICA Building. There will be on-ground support, like traffic marshals, helping to guide motorists from January 2020 to March 2020.

Customers applying for immigration or registration facilities such as passport or NRIC are "strongly encouraged to submit their applications online to save the hassle of making a physical trip to the ICA Building", said the authority.

Eligible customers may also choose to collect their Singapore passport, identity card and/or Long Term Pass card at selected post offices for a service fee.