Nearly 1,400 cartons of cigarettes found hidden in Malaysia-registered bus at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: Nearly 1,400 cartons of contraband cigarettes were found hidden in a Malaysia-registered bus at Tuas Checkpoint last week, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority said on Wednesday (Mar 4).

Anomalies were detected in the scanned images of the bus on Feb 28, and the vehicle was directed for further checks, ICA said in a Facebook post.

The duty-unpaid cigarettes were found hidden in the overhead compartments of the bus. (Photo: Immigration & Checkpoints Authority)

The duty-unpaid cigarettes were covered in black plastic bags. (Photo: Immigration & Checkpoints Authority)

During the search, ICA officers found 1,376 cartons and 740 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in the overhead compartments of the bus. The cigarettes were covered with black plastic bags.

A 26-year-old Malaysian man has been referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation, said ICA.

"This method of concealment is a cause for concern as similar methods may be used by people with ill intent to smuggle security items into Singapore," ICA said.



A total of 1,376 cartons and 740 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized from the Malaysia-registered bus. (Photo: Immigration & Checkpoints Authority)

The bus is liable to be forfeited.

Known as Bas Pekerja, the bus is typically used to transport workers from Johor Bahru to Singapore.