ICA seizes 6,000 cartons of cigarettes hidden among printer parts

SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has seized 6,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes that were concealed among printer parts and roller scanners.

The total duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) evaded amounted to about S$550,000, said the authority in a press release on Monday (May 21).

Advertisement

On Friday afternoon, officers at Tuas Checkpoint directed a Malaysian-registered prime mover for checks when anomalies were detected in the scanned image of its contents.



The Malaysia-registered prime mover used to smuggle in the duty-unpaid cigarettes. (Photo: ICA)

The cigarettes were subsequently found among a consignment of printer parts and roller scanners, said ICA.



The 50-year-old male Malaysian driver is under investigation and the prime mover has been handed to Singapore Customs, it added.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"The ICA will continue to conduct security checks on passengers and vehicles at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contraband," it said.

