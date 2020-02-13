Malaysian man arrested at Tuas Checkpoint, S$41,000 worth of drugs seized

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old Malaysian man has been arrested after officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) found drugs worth about S$41,000 a car he was driving.

In a joint news release with the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Thursday (Feb 13), ICA said that officers conducted checks on an arriving Malaysia-registered car at Tuas Checkpoint at about 6.50am on Feb 6.

During the checks, officers spotted packages concealed in the rear seat cushion of the car.

The packages contained a total of 2,898g of cannabis and 125g of Ice, with the estimated worth of the seizure totalling about S$41,000.

The 2,898g of cannabis seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 410 abusers for a week, according to the press release.

The man was arrested and the case handed over to the CNB for further investigation.

"Safeguarding Singapore’s borders remains ICA’s top priority. The same methods of concealment used by contraband smugglers may be used by terrorists to smuggle arms and explosives to carry out attacks in Singapore.

"ICA will continue to conduct security checks on passengers, cargoes and vehicles at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contrabands across our borders," the release stated.